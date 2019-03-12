



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal authorities investigating a massive college admissions scandal have charged dozens of wealthy individuals with conspiring to cheat on college entrance exams and fraudlently gain their children’s admission to elite universities as purported athletic recruits.

Among the named defendants are at least 13 people living in the Bay Area.

Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez

Manuel Henriquez is Founder, Chairman and CEO of Hercules Capital of Palo Alto. The couple live in Atherton.

Todd and Diane Blake

Diane Blake is Executive Vice-President and Co-Founder of Winston Retail Solutions of San Francisco. Todd Blake is an entrepreneur/investor. The couple live in Ross.

Gregory and Amy Colburn

Dr. Gregory Colburn is a radiation oncologist in San Jose. The couple live in Palo Alto.

Agustin F. Huneeus

Huneeus is owner/partner of Huneeus Vintners. He lives in San Francisco.

Bruce and Davina Isackson

Bruce Isackson is President of WP Investments of Woodside. The couple live in Hillsborough.

Marjorie Klapper

Klapper is co-owner of a jewelry business in Menlo Park. She lives in Menlo Park.

William McGlashan Jr.

McGlashan is Founder and Managing Partner of TPG Growth, Co-Founder and CEO of The Rise Fund, and Co-Founder and Director of STX Entertainment. He lives in Mill Valley.

Marci Palatella

Palatella is CEO of International Beverage, a liquor distribution company in Burlingame. She lives in Hillsborough.

Peter Jan “P.J.” Sartorio

Sartoria was President and Co-Founder of Elena’s Food Specialties, acquired in 2010 by ADF Foods. He lives in Menlo Park.