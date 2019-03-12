Filed Under:CA-1, Devil's Slide, Highway 1 closure, Tom Lantos Tunnel, traffic

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday afternoon following a power outage that is affecting the electronic signs at the Tom Lantos Tunnel in the Devil’s Slide area, forcing the closure of CA-1.

As of 4:22 p.m., CHP reported that the outage in the area of the Tom Lantos Tunnel had shut down northbound and southbound lanes of state Highway 1 between 9th Street and Linda Mar Boulevard in San Mateo County. All lanes are closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. The estimated time of opening is 6 p.m.

