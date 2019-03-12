REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Redwood City have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, alleging that the man injured a woman in a local motel room early Sunday morning, officers said.

Scott Thompson was booked into the San Mateo County Jail after his arrest at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a woman at the Capri Motel in the 2300 block of El Camino Real called 911 about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, saying she was “hurt really bad.” She was found bleeding profusely from the head.

Thompson was found a short time later walking north along El Camino Real, police said.

The woman was transported to Stanford Medical Center for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Redwood City Police Department at (650) 780-7100 or the department’s tip line at (650) 780-7107.

