



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A 24-year-old transient has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a San Jose woman on Feb. 28, according to police.

The suspect in the murder of 59-year-old San Jose resident Bambi Larson, identified as Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, was arrested Monday night and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Larson was a medical testing company manager and was found dead in her home in the 900 block of Knollfield Way in south San Jose with several stab wounds across her body, police said.

She attended San Jose State University and the University of California at Santa Cruz, and was a manager at medical testing company Roche Sequencing Solutions in San Jose.

San Jose police will be hosting a news conference on Tuesday afternoon at police headquarters to discuss further details on the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Jose police Detective Mike Drago at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

