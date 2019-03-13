



(CBS SF) — President Trump has issued an order calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets following the lead of other countries who have grounded the aircraft in the wake of two deadly crashes involving the planes.

“We are going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition around all flights of the 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line,” said Trump. “Any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and thereafter be grounded until further notice.”

Earlier Wednesday, Canada announced it was grounding all 737 Max 8s.

Several U.S. airlines continued to fly Max 8s after the two crashes which occurred within months of each other. On Sunday, a Max 8 aircraft crashed near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board. Eight Americans were killed, and three of the passengers had ties to Northern California.

Last October, another Max 8 plunged into the Java Sea off Indonesia, killing 146 people.

Several countries and airlines have grounded Max 8 jets, including China, Singapore and Indonesia. On Tuesday, the European Union and the United Kingdom have grounded the planes.

Wednesday, Boeing released the following statement: