MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – Bay Area social media giant Facebook is reportedly under criminal investigation for its data-sharing deals with other tech companies.

The New York Times reports that a federal grand jury is investigating company partnerships that provided broad access to the information of millions of Facebook users.

Those companies were among 150 with sharing deals that allowed them to see user contact information and other data.

Facebook said in a statement to the New York Times that it is cooperating with investigators.

