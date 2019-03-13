SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting with suspects in San Leandro on Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident happened in a parking lot at around 4:40 p.m. on East 14th St. at 162nd Ave. A deputy confronted at least two suspects, one of whom shot at the deputy. No deputies were injured.

There appeared to be a body covered by a tarp at the scene, next to an SUV which had multiple bullet holes in the windshield.

A deputy’s motorcycle was seen overturned in the lot. At least five Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy patrol vehicles were on the scene at 5:45 p.m.

No other details were immediately available. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. J.D. Nelson was on the scene and was to give updates as they become available.

