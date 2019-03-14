



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two Stanford students, who failed to gain entry to their first schools of choice, filed a class action lawsuit in San Francisco Thursday, claiming a nationwide college admission scandal has devalued their future degrees.

Erica Olsen and Kalea Woods claim in their lawsuit that they would not have initially applied to Yale and USC had they known that other unqualified students were being admitted fraudulently.

“At the time she (Olsen) applied, she never was informed that the process of admission was an unfair, rigged process, in which rich parents could buy their way into the university through bribery,” the suit alleges. “Had she known that the system at Yale University was warped and rigged by fraud, she would not have spent her money to apply to the school. She also did not receive what she paid for — a fair admissions consideration process.”

Olsen claims in the lawsuit she had excellent entrance schools and had enough proven athletic ability to become a member of Stanford elite dance squad.

The story is similar for Woods, who applied to USC. She had excellent entrance exam scores and also was a standout athlete.

The pair’s lawsuit does name Stanford among the defendants which also include USC, UCLA, the University of San Diego, University of Texas, Austin, Wake Forest, Yale, Georgetown and the alleged kingpin of the scandal William Rick Signer and his foundation.

Stanford is named in the suit not for rejecting the students applications, but because both claim their degrees are not valved as highly by employers as they were before the scandal became public.

“Olsen has also been damaged because she is a student at Stanford University, another one of the universities plagued by the fraud scandal,” the lawsuit claimed. “Her degree is now not worth as much as it was before, because prospective employers may now question whether she was admitted to the university on her own merits, versus having parents who were willing to bribe school officials.”

None of the universities named in the lawsuit had comments early Thursday.

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, Stanford University’s head sailing coach and wealthy Bay Area parents were among dozens of people named in a sweeping nation-wide admissions bribery case unsealed in Boston federal court on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint released on Tuesday, the scheme began in 2011 and is the largest case of its kind ever filed by the U.S. Justice Department. The case was deemed “Operation Varsity Blues” by prosecutors.

Singer, who ran a college counseling and preparation firm, is accused of being the ringleader of the fraudulent scheme, later becoming a cooperating witness. Also among those charged are a number of Bay Area executives, CEO and entrepreneurs.

One of the Bay Area defendants, Bill McGlashan, has been put on indefinite leave by private equity firm TPG. McGlashan is founder and Managing Partner of TPG Growth.

Two other Bay Area defendants, Palo Alto-based Hercules Capital CEO Manuel Henriquez and his wife Elizabeth, appeared in Manhattan federal court Tuesday after being arrested in New York. Manuel Henriquez shook his head repeatedly in court and Elizabeth Henriquez appeared distressed, repeatedly running her hands through her hair. The two were released on $500,000 bail each.

At a brief court appearance Wednesday, a judge allowed Loughlin to be released on $1 million bond and travel to the area around Vancouver, Canada, to work but otherwise imposed strict travel restrictions. Magistrate Judge Steven Kim said Loughlin must surrender her passport in December, inform the court of her travel plans and provide evidence of where she’s been if asked.

Loughlin’s lawyer Perry Viscounty declined comment outside the courtroom, where a day earlier her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was freed on similar terms.

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.