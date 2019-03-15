HILLSBOROUGH (KPIX) — There’s trouble in Bedrock. The infamous “Flintstone house” in Hillsborough has gone through some visible changes over the last year and a half, but some neighbors and city officials are not happy with the new additions.

“I don’t like the way she did the back yard, this is Hillsborough not an amusement park,” said area resident Kathy Park, who lives down the street.

With statues of a Tyrannosaurus Rex and a Triceratops , a prehistoric theme has taken over the backyard of the Flintstone home. Even in the front driveway, a “Yabba Dabba Doo” sign greets visitors as they arrive.

The property has always caught the eyes of people who spot the unusual home while driving past on I-280, but with the latest additions, some locals are calling it an eyesore.

Neighbor complaints led to a formal proceeding in front of the Hillsborough administrative hearing panel, which decided all the statues had to come down.

“You can’t let people build first and ask for permission later,” said Assistant City Attorney Mark Hudak.

But after numerous attempts to have homeowner Florence Fang comply with the panel’s recommendations failed, the city took legal action.

“I sent her a letter in January, which she ignored. So we filed a lawsuit when it was clear she was not going to remove any of this work,” said Hudak.

The city of Hillsborough said there are two concerns: the way the new landscaping looks and safety. It alleges some of the decking and stairs do not have safety rails. As for the statues, the city is worried about them being a potential hazard.

Hudak also says Fang does not live at the home, but holds many events here. The Fangs have now tried to apply for permits, but the city wants everything removed so it can start with a fresh slate.

KPIX reached out to Florence Fang for a comment but received no reply.

Her grandson did send a text that read, “My grandmother hasn’t even seen the papers yet. She only learned this from the news today. I’m sure she will fight to save the Flintstone House though. Stay tuned.”