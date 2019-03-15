SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Skateboarder Jake Phelps, who edited Thrasher Magazine, published in San Francisco, has died, according to the city’s medical examiner and Thrasher Magazine.

Phelps was 56, and lived in San Francisco.

Tony Vitello, who posted about Phelps’ death on the magazine’s website, said, “I never met anybody who loves anything more than Jake worshipped skateboarding.”

Thrasher Magazine has been published monthly in San Francisco since 1981, according to its website, and claims to be the longest-running, best-selling skateboarding magazine.

