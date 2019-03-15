



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police departments in the Bay Area announced additional patrols around mosques Friday in the wake of the deadly attacks on mosques in New Zealand.

San Francisco police announced on Twitter that it was following the events in New Zealand and would increase patrols.

#SFPD is following the events in Christchurch, #NewZealand. Officers will be making extra passing calls of #SF Mosques. We work stronger as a team. Please if you #SeeSomethingSaySomething. #SF pic.twitter.com/6s8gtMCcHg — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Oakland police said in an email to KPIX 5, “[W]e have increased patrols/security checks in key areas of the city. The Oakland Police Department’s Intelligence Unit is in close communication and with local state and national law enforcement agencies.”

Oakland police went on to say that there were no known threats.

Other law enforcement agencies across the country, including in New York, Los Angeles and Detroit, have boosted patrols on mosques and other houses of worship.

The people #NYPD serves, in every #NYC neighborhood, must always be free from fear & have the immutable right to worship & live in peace. Together, NYers will never allow terrorists — who thrive on violence & fear — to threaten our people or our values. My full statement, here:⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XQqOSUgr2n — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) March 15, 2019

The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand. While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we’re providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 15, 2019

At least 49 people Friday were killed when a gunman opened fire on Muslims praying at two mosques in Christchurch on New Zealand’s South Island. A 28-year-old man from Australia has been charged in the killings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has condemned the killings, saying in a tweet, “Pittsburgh, Charleston, Quebec, New Zealand — no one should have to fear going to their place of worship.”

Pittsburgh, Charleston, Quebec, New Zealand — no one should have to fear going to their place of worship. The hate that has fueled these horrific and cowardly acts MUST be called out. CA stands with New Zealand and Muslims everywhere. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 15, 2019

“The hate that has fueled these horrific and cowardly acts MUST be called out. CA stands with New Zealand and Muslims everywhere,” the governor went on to say.