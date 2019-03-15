SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hundreds of students from around the Bay Area marched down San Francisco’s Market Street Friday, skipping classes to voice their anger over a lack of action on climate change.

Marching behind a giant ‘Climate Strike’ banner and carrying signs bearing their schools names, the students began their march at the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and ended at the offices of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein before rallying in San Francisco’s Union Square.

The marchers stretched for more than a block and disrupted traffic on Market Street — a main downtown thoroughfare — under the watchful eye of the San Francisco police.

The strike is part of the global Youth Climate Strike calling for politicians to take immediate measures to stave off an impending climate disaster.

“Scientists have repeatedly told us we need to act on it,” said Hannah Estrada, a San Francisco high school student “No one seems to want to fight for my future. If no one wants to fight for me, I’m going to have to fight for myself.”

Hannah, 15, was one of several youths who gathered Sunday at Art Build in San Francisco to make posters and prepare for the strike.

Jazea Smith, an 11th-grade student at Ruth Asawa School for the Arts in San Francisco, was among the marchers.

“We need action before it’s too late, and it’s almost too late,” Smith said. “The politics and economics and everything else that’s going on right now – there’s no point if our Earth is warming at such accelerated rates that we’ve never seen before.”

Local high school and middle school students from Oakland, San Francisco, Marin County and the Peninsula took part in the protest. The students are calling on both Feinstein and Pelosi to back the Green New Deal, as introduced by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-NY.

A group of youth activists recently demanded Feinstein’s support of the Green New Deal and were initially rejected in an interaction at her San Francisco office that went viral.

Youth Climate Strike organizers in the U.S. are calling for Congress to adopt the Green New Deal and declare a national emergency of climate change.

“We, the youth of America, are striking because decades of inaction has left us with just 11 years to change the trajectory of the worst effects of climate change, according to the October 2018 UN IPCC Report,” according to a statement on the group’s website.

“We are striking because our world leaders have yet to acknowledge, prioritize or properly address our climate crisis.”

The site also calls for a halt to fossil fuel infrastructure projects, preserving public lands and wildlife and keeping water supply systems clean.

The strikers are also calling for setting emission standards and benchmarks for reducing greenhouse gases.

