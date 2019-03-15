  • KPIX 5On Air

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are looking for a truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision early Friday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on westbound Highway 12 at Middle Rincon Road. Officers found a man lying unconscious on the shoulder.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound highway 12 was closed for several hours during the investigation but has since re-opened.

Police said the vehicle they’re looking for is a blue 2006 Mitsuibishi Raider pick-up truck that is missing the grill and passenger side headlight.

