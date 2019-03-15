SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Muslim civil rights advocacy group the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Friday posted a list of vigils around the Bay Area on Twitter where people will gather to show support for the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand.

“We stand with the Christchurch Muslim community in their time of mourning and pledge our support,” the tweet read.

The list of events is below:

Friday, March 15

Vigil by Islamic Center of Mill Valley at 6 p.m.

62 Shell Road, Mill Valley

Solidarity with our Muslim Community at 6 p.m.

Oscar Grant Plaza, (14th St. and Broadway) Oakland, CA

Janaza (funeral prayer) in Absentia for the Victims & Emergency Halaqa at 7:15 p.m.

MCC East Bay – 5724 W. Las Positas Blvd., Ste. 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Saturday, March 16:

United in Grief: SBIA Remembers Victims of NZ Attack 6:30 a.m.

2345 Harris Way, San Jose

Vigil for Christchurch Mosque Massacre at 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, (4th St. and San Fernando St.) San Jose

Pacifica Institute Vigil at 8 p.m.

Vigils will be held at two locations

South Bay: 1257 Tasman Drive, Sunnyvale, CA

East Bay: 979 San Pablo Avenue, Albany, CA

Sunday, March 17:

United in Grief: Remembering Victims of the New Zealand Attacks at 3:30 p.m.

5724 W. Las Positas Blvd., Ste. 300, Pleasanton

Candlelight Vigil at 6:30 p.m.

Lake Elizabeth – 40000 Paseo Padre Pkwy., Fremont, CA

Monday, March 18:

Candlelight Vigil for Christchurch Victims at 5:30 p.m.

Multifaith Sanctuary – Santa Clara University, 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara