CONCORD (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident Saturday afternoon on eastbound State Highway 4 at the Willow Pass Road interchange west of the pass and north of Concord.

The accident was first reported at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday. Early reports indicate an eastbound silver Honda Accord veered into the center divider and then went onto the Willow Pass Road offramp.

The far right lane of Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and the Willow Pass Road interchange, as well as the eastbound off-ramp itself, remained closed late Saturday afternoon as CHP officers investigate the accident.

No other information was immediately available late Saturday afternoon.

