Filed Under:Blackout, Outage, PG&E, Power

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – Almost 13,000 customers in Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon are without electricity as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and there is no estimated time when it will be restored, according to a PG&E spokesman.

There also has been no cause identified for the outage, which was reported at 7:12 p.m. Saturday, said PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi.

“We have crews working as quickly and as safely as possible to get power restored,” Guidi said.

