CONCORD (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol was investigating the death Saturday of a woman in a solo vehicle accident on State Highway 4 north of Concord in Contra Costa County, her car having sustained bullet-hole damage on the driver’s side, the CHP said.

It happened at the Willow Pass Road interchange west of the pass and north of Concord.

The solo female driver out of Antioch was pronounced deceased on scene, according to the CHP.

Traffic was tied up for several hours because of closures.

The preliminary investigation is of a “suspicious death,” said CHP Officer Hannah Wolcott. Neither the woman’s name nor the nature of her injuries was released Saturday night.

The accident was first reported at about 2:25 p.m. Saturday. Early reports indicate an eastbound silver Honda Accord veered into the center divider and then went onto the Willow Pass Road off-ramp.

The far right lane of Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and the Willow Pass Road interchange, as well as the eastbound off-ramp itself, remained closed late Saturday afternoon as CHP officers investigate the accident.

By 7:45 p.m., all four lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were reopened but off-ramps on the Concord side remained closed.

CHP investigators remained at the scene at 9 p.m.

By then, all four lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were still open.

Anywhere from one to all four eastbound lanes had been closed at various points Saturday as the investigation unfolded. The eastbound Willow Pass Road off-ramp itself remained closed late Saturday night.

