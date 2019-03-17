FREMONT (CBS SF) — A fatal traffic collision has closed down a stretch of Central Ave. as officers investigate the incident, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The road will be closed between Blacow Rd. and Southwood Dr. for several hours, police said. Police responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Sunday evening. A minivan and a Honda Civic were involved.

Central Ave is closed due to a fatal traffic collision between Blacow Rd and Southwood Dr in both directions. https://t.co/AO5yG0G3yM — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) March 18, 2019

The male driver of the minivan fled the scene on foot after the crash, but was located and taken into custody by officers in a nearby neighborhood. A passenger in the Honda Civic died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision, police said.

No other details were immediately available.