SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 80-year-old driver was injured Saturday night when he jumped out of his car as it rolled south on Interstate 280 at the Westborough Boulevard off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP got a call about 6:30 p.m. Saturday of a man driving on the freeway opening his driver’s door and diving out of the car, CHP Officer Bert Diaz said. The elderly driver tumbled several times before coming to rest against the freeway’s center divider.

The man’s now-driverless car also hit the divider and then veered back across all traffic lanes before coming to a stop on the right shoulder, Diaz said. The car didn’t hit any other vehicles, Diaz said, but a minor non-injury crash resulted when a car swerving to avoid the driverless vehicle struck another car.

The elderly man suffered a cut on the head and was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for treatment of his injury and a psychological examination.

“There was no statement, and no reason given as to why this happened,” said Diaz, adding that this whole incident could have turned out far worse for the 80-year-old man and perhaps others.

