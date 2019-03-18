FREMONT (CBS SF) — A man who was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in Fremont on Sunday evening that police believe may have involved alcohol was on probation for a prior misdemeanor drunk driving conviction, police said on Monday.

Juan Martinez, 47, of Newark, is being held at the Fremont Jail in lieu of $95,000 bail.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run with injuries and driving under the influence causing injury or death for the collision on Central Avenue just each of Blacow Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques.

Police said Martinez was driving a van that collided with a Honda Civic, killing 70-year-old Erlinda Domingo of Newark, who was a passenger in the Honda.

Martinez fled on foot but officers found him in a nearby neighborhood a short time later and arrested him, according to police.

Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision, police said.

Court records indicate that Martinez, who lists his occupation as gardener, pleaded no contest on April 27, 2017, to a misdemeanor drunk driving charge and was placed on five years’ probation.

In exchange for his plea, Alameda County prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor counts that it had filed against him: hit-and-run, resisting a peace officer and driving on a suspended license.

Bosques said the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and is expected to file charges against Martinez on Tuesday.

Martinez was tentatively scheduled to be arraigned at the Fremont Hall of Justice at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.