



WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — California representatives Mike Thompson (D-CA District 5) and Jared Huffman (D-CA District 2) announced Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted an extension for the Direct Temporary Housing Program.

The program provides affordable housing for owners and renters whose homes were destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires. The two representatives asked FEMA for an extension earlier in March.

The Direct Temporary Housing Program has been extended to July 10, 2019 for pre-disaster homeowners and to May 10, 2019 for pre-disaster renters. The extension covers all survivors of the fires that occurred between October 8 and October 31, 2017.

“Affordable and available housing was already a problem across our region before the tragic October 2017 fires and the destruction of homes and property has exacerbated that shortage,” said Thompson in a statement. “I will continue fighting to deliver every federal dollar and resource throughout our recovery process.”

“I’m glad to see that FEMA acted swiftly to extend this needed housing assistance,” said Huffman.

“While this progress on the ground is encouraging, we still have a long way to go to achieve security for our fire survivors. I will keep fighting with my colleagues in Congress for services and funding until full recovery is achieved for our community.”