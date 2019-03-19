SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Bruno were reporting a multiple vehicle crash on northbound US-101 just sound of the San Bruno Avenue exit that briefly blocked four lanes, slowing traffic into San Francisco.

CHP reported the crash shortly after 5 p.m. in San Bruno south of I-380, not far from the San Francisco International Airport. The right and center lanes have been blocked, authorities said. One patient was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The Sigalert was cancelled at about 5:30 p.m. when CHP were able to clear all lanes.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays on 101 and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.