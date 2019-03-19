SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney on Tuesday proposed renaming a South of Market street after late Public Defender Jeff Adachi, who passed away last month.

During the Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Haney introduced a resolution to rename Gilbert Street to Jeff Adachi Way. The street is located between Brannan and Bryant streets and runs parallel to Sixth and Seventh streets and is directly behind the Public Defender’s Office.

“For decades, Jeff Adachi walked from the Public Defender’s Office back entrance door out to Gilbert Street to get to the criminal courthouse at 850 Bryant St. Jeff would use Gilbert Street not just as his daily thoroughfare, but also as a place to connect with, mentor, and support fellow attorneys on their way to and from the court,” Haney said in a statement.

Newly appointed Public Defender Manohar Raju said in a statement, “Jeff Adachi dedicated his life to setting vulnerable people on the right path and championing criminal justice reform. He left an imprint on the neighborhood and communities of San Francisco, so it’s fitting that this city that he loved so much would name a street after him.”

Adachi’s family is honored by the resolution, Raju added. If passed, the Department of Public Works would initiate street renaming procedures and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency would create and put up a new sign with “Jeff Adachi Way” written in larger font and “Gilbert Street” in smaller font.

After five years, the SFMTA could create a new sign with just the new name. Adachi, 59, passed away on Feb. 22. Police have ruled out foul play.

Adachi, the city’s first Asian American Public Defender, was credited with advocating for the reform of the state’s cash-bail system and with calling out alleged injustices happening within San Francisco’s police and sheriff’s departments, including claims of abuse at the city’s jails and racist text messages sent between police officers.

