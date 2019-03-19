SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — An overturned propane tanker on Highway 128 near the Sonoma and Napa County line Tuesday morning has prompted an evacuation order within one mile of the incident, according to authorities.

The Sonoma County Sheriff issued an evacuation order at 11:19 a.m. for all residents living within one mile of 18880 Highway 128 due to the overturned propane tanker at that address creating a possible hazardous materials situation. All roads within one mile of the location have been closed.

Mandatory evacuation order within 1 mile of 18880 Highway 128, near County line https://t.co/UK6DkHuPff — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 19, 2019

People on the east side of the tanker can evacuate to the Butler Building at the Calistoga Fairgrounds located at North Oak and Grant Streets.

Sonoma County Deputies were performing door-to-door evacuations. CHP Napa, Calistoga, and Sonoma County agencies are on scene, as are fire and medical personnel. So far there are no reports of injuries in connection with the incident.

At about 11:45 a.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff tweeted that the immediate threat at the location was over. However, the evacuations were to stay in place for two hours.

Immediate threat on Hwy 128 is over. Evacuations to stay in place for approx 2 hours. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 19, 2019

The residents of Calistoga are not effected by the evacuation order.