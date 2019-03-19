By Hoodline

Interested in exploring the freshest fare near Union Square? From a cashier-less convenience store to an upscale and fashionable lunchtime eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to debut in this corner of downtown San Francisco.

Amazon Go

98 Post St.

The new Amazon Go shop at Post and Kearny is the megaretailer’s second in San Francisco. Like the original outlet six blocks away at California and Battery streets, it’s an experimental, cashier-less convenience store focused on takeaway food.

Inside, expect to see an assortment of grab-and-go eats “made by chefs and favorite local kitchens and bakeries,” according to its website. The Union Square-adjacent location features an assortment of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack items, along with drinks and a few other convenience-store essentials.

If you plan to shop at the store, you’ll need to download the Amazon Go app, which is different from Amazon’s regular online shopping app, to enter the premises.

Once you have your desired goods for purchase, simply walk out the door, and the Amazon app will charge your account. A few orange-shirted employees are on hand to help customers locate desired products and answer any questions.

Amazon Go’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Chenny O., who reviewed Amazon Go on March 3, wrote, “This is my second time in the Amazon Go store and it’s pretty cool.”

Tina O. noted, “I love the concept, it’s an introvert’s dream! No human interaction is required! Though you do need the Amazon Go app installed and linked to an Amazon account with credit information.”

Amazon Go is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

Out The Dough

28 Trinity Place

Out the Dough, which dishes up raw, unbaked cookie dough by the scoop, recently debuted its first San Francisco location in the former home of juice shop Living Greens. (Its flagship store is in Concord; the SF outpost has been in the works since last October.)

All the dough at Out the Dough is made with pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour and oats, making it safe for everyone (including kids and pregnant people) to eat unbaked.

Customers can order their flavors by the single, double or triple scoop, just like a cup of ice cream. Flavor options at the San Francisco location include peanut butter and marshmallow fluff, Grandma’s Chocolate Chip, the Jimmies Classic (with rainbow sprinkles) and more. There are rotating seasonal scoops, too, like the Leprechaun’s Kiss, with dark chocolate, mint and chocolate chips. (Check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Out the Dough, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on the site.

Yelper Ellie J., who reviewed Out the Dough on Dec. 12, wrote, “SO DELICIOUS. I got the small and had enough to eat half and save the other half for the following day. Ordered the Original, with toasted marshmallow fluff on top.”

Kaitlyn C. noted, “First time having ready-made cookie dough! Did not disappoint. Five stars all around! Staff lady at the counter was friendly and patiently explained the flavors to us.”

Out the Dough is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)

Freds San Francisco

77 O’Farrell St.

Shoppers seeking a high-end lunch experience can now head to New American restaurant Freds San Francisco, located within Union Square department store Barneys New York.

Founded in 1996 at Barneys flagship Madison Avenue store, the upscale eatery has since expanded to downtown New York, Beverly Hills and Chicago, and is known for its posh lunch service and celebrity clientele.

Executive chef Barney Brown is at the kitchen’s helm, serving a menu composed of salads, pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, burgers and other midday favorites. Look for dishes like chicken paillard with a tomato, arugula, and red onion salad; Freds chopped chicken salad; or a Niman Ranch Angus cheeseburger topped with house-made relish, onion marmalade and Sriracha mayo.

For libations, look for wine by the glass and a selection of craft cocktails.

With a three-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp, Freds San Francisco is still finding its way, but it’s early days.

Yelper Karlos G., who reviewed Freds San Francisco on March 3, wrote, “We love Freds, it is such a great place for lunch and cocktails. I recommend it if you’re up for something different and more ‘private’ than your usual dine-in establishment in bustling Union Square.”

Freds San Francisco is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon–6 p.m. on Sunday.