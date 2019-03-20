



(CBS SF) — A report released Tuesday found that Marin County residents are the healthiest and live the longest of residents of any county in California.

The 2019 County Health Rankings by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation evaluate counties across the U.S. on the health of residents and

how long they live.

The rankings are based on a number of categories such as length and quality of life, health factors and access to health care, socio-economic factors, and physical environment.

Marin County residents had the highest life expectancy of any county in California, followed closely behind by San Mateo and Santa Clara

counties.

While Marin County scored high on most health measurements, its health profile suffers from weaknesses in housing affordability, high rates of substance use, income inequality and racial disparities in health, according to county officials.

According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the burden of high housing costs is tied to poor health.

The California counties which rounded out the bottom of the list of 58 were Modoc, Siskiyou and Lake counties.

