SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The clock is ticking down to Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing for a jackpot that has climbed to an estimated $550 million.

The over half a billion dollar jackpot is the eighth biggest in Powerball history. The number could climb even higher with the rush of Powerball ticket buyers seen purchasing tickets around the Bay Area.

Even the cash payout option has grown to over $330 million.

The pot has been building since the end of December when the Powerball jackpot was last awarded to a winner. There have been over 20 drawings with no one selecting the six lucky numbers.

Locals looking to buy tickets need to purchase them by 7 p.m. The drawing will happen at 8 p.m.