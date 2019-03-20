OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding a vehicle of interest possibly connected with a series of armed robberies, according to authorities.

Police released two photos taken from surveillance video of the car, described as a burgundy four-door Honda Insight Hybrid from between 2010 and 2014. The vehicle has a white rear paper plate and no front license plate.

Police said that the vehicle may be connected with several robberies at various locations in Oakland, but due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, authorities would not specify exactly where or when the robberies had been committed.

Anyone with information on the vehicles whereabouts or the identity of the owner is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.