BERKELEY (CBS SF / AP) — Research and technical workers are staging a one-day strike at University of California campuses and hospitals, in the Bay Area and across the state, following failed contract negotiations.

The strike Wednesday involves 14,000 members of the University Professional and Technical Employees-Communications Workers of America.

Union members perform jobs including running clinical trials, assisting in laboratory tests, managing classroom technology and caring for research animals.

Quite the crowd here at Sproul Plaza @UCBerkeley! Now we’re on our way to @UCSF to see what the strike is like there. Watch for my live report on @KPIXtv at 12. pic.twitter.com/iG7bE5n3pP — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) March 20, 2019

Workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees are joining in a sympathy strike as they seek a deal of their own with the UC system.

“Really, what the university refuses to talk about is the heart of the issue, which is inequality and outsourcing,” Kathryn Lybarger, president of AFSCME Local 3299, told KPIX 5.

University of California spokeswoman Claire Doan says the third disruptive strike in less than a year comes at a cost to patients, students and UC communities while doing nothing to help unionized workers get closer to a contract and wage increases.

