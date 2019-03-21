SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has issued a severe traffic Thursday morning after an accident closed the northbound I-238 connector ramp to northbound I-880 in San Leandro.

The closure was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. as crews worked to remove debris from an earlier accident on the connector ramp. As of 11:15 a.m., CHP reported that there were detours in place for tractor trailers to take northbound I-238 to southbound I-880 and turn around at Winton Ave in Hayward.

Traffic was severely backed up on northbound I-880 and westbound I-238 extending to westbound I-580 through Castro Valley.

Tractor trailer were being allowed to use westbound I-580 through Oakland until further notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.