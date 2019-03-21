SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union and others are suing the FBI for records to find out more about a divisive 2017 report on the rise of black extremists following the shooting deaths of African-Americans.

The ACLU and the Oakland-based Center for Media Justice filed the lawsuit against the FBI and Department of Justice in federal court Thursday. The groups want records detailing how the black extremist assessment came to be and how it has been used.

The FBI released an intelligence assessment in 2017 saying that “black identity extremists” were targeting law enforcement after police killings of black men.

Critics say they fear the FBI is using the assessment to profile blacks who speak out against police violence.

FBI spokeswoman Tina Jagerson does not comment on pending litigation.

