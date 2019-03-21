  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:00 PMTo Be Announced
    10:00 PMKPIX 5 News
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Crime, Fire, Police, San Mateo, Suspects

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo are asking for help identifying two people seen in an alley where burning garbage cans threatened a building early Thursday morning.

San Mateo arson suspects (San Mateo Police)

Police and firefighters were sent at 3:23 a.m. to the first block of Second Avenue, near South El Camino Real, and determined that a group of garbage cans were burning next to a building.

Officer Michael Haobsh said the building sustained damage when the fire melted a window a bit and set off the building’s sprinkler system.

The fires were deemed suspicious and an arson investigation was begun.

Police said some businesses are providing surveillance video of the area and anyone else who has video they can provide is asked to get in touch with police right away.

Anyone with additional information is asked to get in touch with Detective Lau at (6500 522-7617 or at llau@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s