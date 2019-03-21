SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police in San Mateo are asking for help identifying two people seen in an alley where burning garbage cans threatened a building early Thursday morning.

Police and firefighters were sent at 3:23 a.m. to the first block of Second Avenue, near South El Camino Real, and determined that a group of garbage cans were burning next to a building.

Officer Michael Haobsh said the building sustained damage when the fire melted a window a bit and set off the building’s sprinkler system.

The fires were deemed suspicious and an arson investigation was begun.

Police said some businesses are providing surveillance video of the area and anyone else who has video they can provide is asked to get in touch with police right away.

Anyone with additional information is asked to get in touch with Detective Lau at (6500 522-7617 or at llau@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.