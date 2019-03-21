  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:30 AM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Conservative, Free Speech, Hayden Williams, Jackie Ward, President Donald Trump, UC Berkeley


BERKELEY (CBS SF / AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on campus free speech in wake of an incident involving a conservative activist who was punched on the University of California, Berkeley campus.

White House officials say Trump on Thursday will sign an order requiring colleges to certify that their policies support free speech as a condition of receiving federal research grants.

Trump initially proposed the idea during a March 2 speech to conservative activists. The Republican president highlighted the case of activist Hayden Williams, who was punched in the face while recruiting on the Cal campus in a February 19th incident caught on video.

Oakland resident Zachary Greenberg, 28, was arrested in the incident and entered a not guilty plea to assault charges.

In this March 2, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump invites to the podium, Hayden Williams, a field representative of the Leadership Institute, who was assaulted at Berkeley campus, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump is expected to order U.S. colleges to protect free speech on their campuses or risk losing federal funding. White House officials say Trump will sign an executive order Thursday requiring colleges to certify that their policies support free speech as a condition of receiving federal research grants. Trump initially proposed the idea during a March 2 speech to conservative activists. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In this March 2, 2019 photo, President Donald Trump invites to the podium, Hayden Williams, a field representative of the Leadership Institute, who was assaulted at Berkeley campus, at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump is expected to order U.S. colleges to protect free speech on their campuses or risk losing federal funding. White House officials say Trump will sign an executive order Thursday requiring colleges to certify that their policies support free speech as a condition of receiving federal research grants. Trump initially proposed the idea during a March 2 speech to conservative activists. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

“Ladies and gentlemen, he took a hard punch in the face for all of us. And we should never allow that to happen. In closing with Hayden, here’s the good thing. He’s going to be a very wealthy young man,” the president said in the speech.

Berkeley and other colleges have countered that they already have policies protecting free speech and don’t need an executive order.

The new order will not jeopardize schools’ access to student financial aid that covers tuition.

Officials say implementation details will be worked out in the coming months.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s