



BERKELEY (CBS SF / AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on campus free speech in wake of an incident involving a conservative activist who was punched on the University of California, Berkeley campus.

White House officials say Trump on Thursday will sign an order requiring colleges to certify that their policies support free speech as a condition of receiving federal research grants.

Trump initially proposed the idea during a March 2 speech to conservative activists. The Republican president highlighted the case of activist Hayden Williams, who was punched in the face while recruiting on the Cal campus in a February 19th incident caught on video.

Oakland resident Zachary Greenberg, 28, was arrested in the incident and entered a not guilty plea to assault charges.

“Ladies and gentlemen, he took a hard punch in the face for all of us. And we should never allow that to happen. In closing with Hayden, here’s the good thing. He’s going to be a very wealthy young man,” the president said in the speech.

Berkeley and other colleges have countered that they already have policies protecting free speech and don’t need an executive order.

The new order will not jeopardize schools’ access to student financial aid that covers tuition.

Officials say implementation details will be worked out in the coming months.

