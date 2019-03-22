SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — One person died Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle collision that closed all lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Geyserville Avenue in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials reported a collision involving four or five vehicles around 3 p.m. All northbound lanes are closed and one person reportedly was trapped in a vehicle.

Traffic was being detoured off of the freeway at the Geyserville exit.

Major collision US 101 NB at Geyserville Exit. Freeway closed at this location. Detour is Geyserville exit, but AVOID THE AREA IF POSSIBLE. Est. Time to open is 6:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/Opa7pPvbgB — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) March 22, 2019

CHP Officer David deRutte confirmed one person died and the Sonoma County coroner’s office was summoned at 3:21 p.m.

CHP estimated the freeway would reopen at 6:30 p.m.