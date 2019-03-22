Filed Under:Accident, Fatal crash, Geyserville, Highway 101, Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — One person died Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle collision that closed all lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 near Geyserville Avenue in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials reported a collision involving four or five vehicles around 3 p.m. All northbound lanes are closed and one person reportedly was trapped in a vehicle.

Traffic was being detoured off of the freeway at the Geyserville exit.

CHP Officer David deRutte confirmed one person died and the Sonoma County coroner’s office was summoned at 3:21 p.m.

CHP estimated the freeway would reopen at 6:30 p.m.

