SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are searching for a male suspect in a stabbing on a BART train arriving at Fruitvale station Friday afternoon that shut down the station for nearly two hours, according to authorities.

The first word of the incident surfaced when the SF BART alert Twitter account posted that trains were not stopping at the Fruitvale station due to police activity shortly after 3 p.m., causing major delays

Trains are not stopping at FTVL due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 22, 2019

Major delay at FTVL in DUBL, WARM, RICH and DALY dirs due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 22, 2019

BART later confirmed that there was a fight between two males that resulted in one of the men being stabbed on board a Richmond-bound train coming into Fruitvale Station.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but there was no word on the seriousness of the person’s injuries.

The assailant is currently at large and a police investigation is underway. Detectives are currently on scene collecting evidence, including surveillance camera footage.

While police are gathering evidence, Fruitvale station has been closed with trains running through the station and not stopping. Parallel bus service is being provided by AC transit bus lines #1 and #45.

Shortly before 5 p.m., BART officials announced that the station had reopened and partial service had been restored.

FTVL stn has reopened and partial train svc in DUBL and WARM dir has been restored at FTVL stn. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 22, 2019

Authorities also issued an alert Friday afternoon that BART trains were not stopping at San Francisco’s 24th Street station in the Mission District due to police activity, but the activity was over and trains were stopping again only minutes later.