



GORMAN (CBS/AP) — At least 100 cars were trapped on southbound Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, after 2 massive crashes involving several dozen cars, Saturday afternoon.

At least four people were critically injured. according to authorities.

The Grapevine section of the interstate was closed as emergency crews responded to the accidents.

The California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website said the accidents occurred amid thick fog.

“Southbound I-5 is closed at Frazier Mountain Park Road due to multiple vehicle collisions involving injuries,” said the CHP in a post on Facebook around 4 p.m. “Traffic is being diverted to surface streets causing major delays. If you are heading southbound, now would be a good time to check out the The Outlets At Tejon.?”

According to Caltrans, all lanes were closed. The pileups involved as many as 50 vehicles and have trapped 100 cars in-between.

Photos shared across social media showed one car was overturned, and thick black smoke billowing from another car on fire. Video shared on Twitter shows traffic at a standstill.

The injured included a 21-month-old child and a horse.

There is no estimate as to when it will reopen, according to the CHP.

SB I-5 past Frazier Mountain Park Rd (south of #Lebec) ALL LANES CLOSED due to multi-vehicle accidents in two locations that may involve as many as 50 vehicles & have 100 vehicles trapped in between incidents. Unknown duration. https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 https://t.co/JHjzH1sx4V pic.twitter.com/ZIqhdHVC6M — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 23, 2019

The Grapevine carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The wrecks caused traffic on northbound and southbound lanes to back up for miles.

Thick fog over the grapevine on the Golden State Freeway 5. Several pileups causing major delays southbound near exit 202. pic.twitter.com/jkzAr6uD0V — Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019

At least two separate, severe pile ups on the southbound 5, North of Exit 202. Thick fog. pic.twitter.com/OBTPVooqG3 — Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019

More on the grapevine. pic.twitter.com/L5G1CIBTDE — Jen Hughes (@JenPhoLil) March 23, 2019

Traffic jammed along I-5 in Gorman after dozens of cars involved in massive crash. Fog in the #Grapevine is being blamed. pic.twitter.com/nuFoGifi4u — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) March 24, 2019

Paramedic helicopters flew in to assist from as far as Kern County.

