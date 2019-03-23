ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI and violating his probation after the car he was driving flipped onto its side in Rohnert Park, police said.

Rohnert Park police were alerted at 10:11 p.m. to an overturned vehicle on Redwood Drive just north of Commerce Boulevard. Witnesses told them that a man had exited the vehicle and was walking away from the scene as other people were chasing after him.

Officers found a Chevy Suburban on its side lying partially on the roadway and the driver a short distance from the vehicle. Police determined that David Dudley, 38, had been driving the Suburban north on Redwood Road when it suddenly veered to the right, going over the curb and rolling onto the passenger side. He climbed out of a broken window and started walking away as witnesses chased after him.

Officers noticed signs of alcohol intoxication and discovered that Dudley was on probation for DUI with terms requiring him to have an interlock device installed in his vehicle, police said in a news release. It was determined that he had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.12 percent, over

the legal limit.

Dudley, who also was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and without an interlock device, was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries and then booked into Sonoma County Jail.