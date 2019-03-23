PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Motorists should expect heavy delays on northbound State Highway 1 in Pacifica near Fassler Avenue Saturday after an overnight crash knocked down a power pole, county officials said.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., Pacifica Police Department and North County Fire Authority units responded to a solo vehicle collision on northbound State Highway 1 between Fassler Avenue and Reina Del Mar Drive.

The involved vehicle collided with a power pole, causing the pole to break and the live power lines to fall across the vehicle.

The power pole was suspended precariously from the power lines overhead. The crash also caused a power outage in the area. PG&E crews responded to the scene and were able to deactivate the lines.

The occupants were safely removed from the vehicle and only minor injuries were reported.

State Highway 1 was closed in both directions as crews cleared the vehicle. Southbound lanes were reopened to through traffic at about 11:40 p.m., while northbound lanes reopened a short time later at 12:25 a.m.

The right-hand lane has remained closed to accommodate crews working to restore the damaged pole. Motorists should take state Highway 92 to Interstate Highway 280 from locations south of the area as an alternative route.

The right-hand lane is expected to re-open around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, county officials said.