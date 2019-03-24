  • KPIX 5On Air

EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old man has died following a one-alarm fire at a home in El Sobrante in unincorporated Contra Costa County early Sunday morning, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials.

The man was pulled from the structure not long after firefighters arrived on the scene just after 3:45 a.m., spokesman Steve Hill said, but the victim died at the scene.

Flames and smoke were coming through the roof when crews arrived at the one-story home near the intersection of Heath Drive and Greenbrae Court, Hill said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Hill said it appears to have started in the attic. Nobody else was inside the home. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

