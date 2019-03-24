SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A series of Spring weather fronts will begin rolling into the Bay Area early Monday, bringing steady showers north of the Golden Gate Bridge during the morning commute.

The National Weather Service said the first weather system would arrive around midnight in Sonoma County and slowly work its way southward overnight.

Precipitation forecast through 9 am Monday. Note that most rainfall with the incoming storm system is forecast to remain confined to the North Bay through Monday morning's commute. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rtDBAJMIvV — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2019

Forecasters predicted between 1-2 inches could fall in the North Bay with about half an inch around San Francisco and lesser amounts along the Central Coast.

A brief period of moderate rain was possible around San Francisco and Oakland Monday afternoon and early evening as the front passes through.

Winds on Monday will be breezy ahead of the front, with gusts of 20-30 mph likely and locally higher gusts along the coast and in the higher terrain.

A stronger system was targeting the Bay Area beginning on Tuesday night through Thursday. The upper low over the Pacific will approach the coast, bringing another cold front through the region on Wednesday morning. Cool air aloft will lead to widespread showers, driven by instability as front rolls through the Bay Area.

Forecasters warned that the unstable cold air trailing the front may trigger isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.