MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Morgan Hill late Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake area was about 7 miles northeast of Morgan Hill and it struck just before 11 p.m. Over 60 people reported that they felt the quake on USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” page for the quake.

No other details were immediately available.