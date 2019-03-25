By Hoodline

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut spots in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. King Pin Donuts

Topping the list is King Pin Donuts. Located at 2521 Durant Ave., Suite A (between Bowditch Street and Telegraph Avenue), it is the highest rated doughnut spot in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 573 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rainbow Donuts

Next up is Rainbow Donuts, situated at 2025 San Pablo Ave. (between University Avenue and Addison Street). With 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dream Fluff Donuts

Dream Fluff Donuts, located at 2637 Ashby Ave. (between College and Benvenue avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 194 reviews.

4. Happy Donuts

Finally, Happy Donuts is another go-to, with four stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1041 Gilman St. (between San Pablo Avenue and 10th Street) to see for yourself.