SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A four-year-old child has been hospitalized after plunging from a fourth floor balcony in Sunnyvale, authorities said.

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it happened at around 5 p.m. at an apartment building on the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue.

It appears to be an accidental fall from the balcony, Sunnyvale DPS said. There was no immediate word on the child’s condition.

Police were investigating but it appeared no foul play was involved.