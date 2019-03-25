SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police were investigating a shooting near 13th St. in the Mission District, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:52 p.m. Monday afternoon to the California Department of Corrections building at 13th St. and Mission St. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim in the lobby of the building.

The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police also said the incident did not involve any of the building’s employees.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”