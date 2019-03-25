3 Freshest New Eateries To Open In DublinItching to explore the newest restaurants to open in Dublin? From a boba joint to a Mediterranean spot, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to land near you.

4 Best Donut Spots In BerkeleyHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut spots in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Walnut Creek's Top 5 Japanese SpotsHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Walnut Creek, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

The 3 Newest Eateries Near San Francisco's Union SquareInterested in exploring the freshest fare near Union Square? From a cashier-less convenience store to an upscale and fashionable lunchtime eatery, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to debut in this corner of downtown San Francisco.

Tenderloin's 3 Newest Food & Beverage SpotsInterested in checking out the newest food and drink businesses to open in the Tenderloin? From a Chinese-inspired chicken sandwich shop to a zombie-themed tiki bar, read on for the newest spots to land in this area of San Francisco.

Restaurant-Bar Commons Club Opens Inside SoMa's New Virgin HotelA sleek new hotel restaurant and bar has opened its doors in SoMa. Called Commons Club, the fresh arrival is located at 250 Fourth St. (between Howard and Folsom streets), on the ground floor of the brand-new, 200-room Virgin Hotel.