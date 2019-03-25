CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 23: Attorney Michael Avenatti arrives for a bond hearing for R&B singer R. Kelly at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on February 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly, who is facing charges on ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, is being held on $1 million bond. Avenatti represents one of Kelly's alleged victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)





LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Attorney Michael Avenatti has been arrested on federal charges in two separate cases in California and New York, federal prosecutors in both states said Monday.

The U.S. attorney in Los Angeles announced Avenatti faces bank and wire fraud charges in the Central District of California for allegedly embezzling money from a client and defrauding a bank through fake tax returns.

