SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco men have been arrested in a weekend Fillmore Street shooting that left one died and five others hospitalized with wounds, authorities announced Monday.

San Francisco police said 25-year-old Sean Harrison and 26-year-old Jamare Coats were being held at San Francisco County jail on homicide and firearms charges.

Investigators said two men and 25-year-old Mister Dee C. Simmons got into a confrontation that erupted in gunfire in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday night. Simmons was fatally wounded while Harrison also suffered injuries in the shooting and was driven to the hospital by Coates.

San Francisco Fire Department personnel responded to the shooting scene and transported three other adult victims for treatment. The fourth victim, Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of those transported by ambulance, a 27-year-old male remained listed with life-threatening wounds Monday. A 19-year-old male, resident of Westminster Calif., and a 51-year-old male, San Francisco resident, were listed in non-life threatening condition.

Two additional victims, a 51-year-old female, Alameda resident and a 25-year-old male, Concord resident (both with non-life threatening injuries) were transported to the hospital by private automobiles.

While arrests have been made, this remains an active and ongoing investigation by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.