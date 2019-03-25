  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Assault, BART, BART attack, BART police, Colma Station

COLMA (KPIX 5) — A man was arrested after hitting a woman in the head with an object on a BART train late Monday evening, according to BART officials.

At around 9:35 p.m., the suspect encountered the woman on a train going from Daly City to Colma and hit her in the head with an unspecified object. The woman began bleeding and walked through several cars.

The suspect was eventually arrested at the Colma station by BART police. The victim was transported to SF General Hospital.

The police activity caused slight delays on that BART line.

