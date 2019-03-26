Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Fisherman's Wharf, Murder, San Francisco, San Francisco News
San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of another man in broad daylight at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf last week pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

According to prosecutors, Bruce Penn, 56, fatally stabbed 44-year-old Brook Pettyjohn last Wednesday at Taylor and Jefferson streets, where the iconic Fisherman’s Wharf sign is located.

Penn is being represented by the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. He’s set to return to court on April 19.

The day of the stabbing, officers initially found Pettyjohn lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds at about 1:45 p.m. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he died, police said.

Based on tips provided from witnesses, officers were able to detain Penn at Taylor and North Point streets, just two blocks from where the stabbing occurred.

Police said that both Penn and Pettyjohn frequented the Fisherman’s Wharf area. Police have not released a possible motive for the stabbing.

