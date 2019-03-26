



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A pair of hackers managed to crack the infotainment system in a Tesla Model 3 and got paid, big time.

That’s a wrap! Congrats to @fluoroacetate on winning Master of Pwn. There total was $375,000 (plus a vehicle) for the week. Superb work from this great duo. pic.twitter.com/Q7Fd7vuEoJ — Zero Day Initiative (@thezdi) March 22, 2019

According to Tech Crunch, it took Richard Zhu and Hmat Cam only minutes to break into Tesla’s infotainment system as part of the annual Pwn2Own hacking contest in Vancouver.

PWn2Own is run by Trend Micro’s Zero Day, and has awarded more than $4 million in prizes over the past 12 years.

After exposing the vulnerability, they received $375,000 in prizes, including the Model 3.

“We understand that this demonstration took an extraordinary amount of effort and skill, and we thank these researchers for their work to help us continue to ensure our cars are the most secure on the road today,” said Tesla in a statement.

Tesla will release a security update, to fix the vulnerability.

