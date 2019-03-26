  • KPIX 5On Air

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A pair of hackers managed to crack the infotainment system in a Tesla Model 3 and got paid, big time.

According to Tech Crunch, it took Richard Zhu and Hmat Cam only minutes to break into Tesla’s infotainment system as part of the annual Pwn2Own hacking contest in Vancouver.

PWn2Own is run by Trend Micro’s Zero Day, and has awarded more than $4 million in prizes over the past 12 years.

READ: Tesla Recruits Hackers To Find Flaws In Auto Software Systems

After exposing the vulnerability, they received $375,000 in prizes, including the Model 3.

“We understand that this demonstration took an extraordinary amount of effort and skill, and we thank these researchers for their work to help us continue to ensure our cars are the most secure on the road today,” said Tesla in a statement.

Tesla will release a security update, to fix the vulnerability.

